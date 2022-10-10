Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
DGRO stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.42.
