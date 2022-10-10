Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.77 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 29.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 125.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 809,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 113,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

