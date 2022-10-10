Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Farmer Bros. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.77 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
