British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £162.55 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,251 ($39.28) per share, with a total value of £162.55 ($196.41).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,477 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($168.05).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,267 ($39.48) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($197.38).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS opened at GBX 3,313.50 ($40.04) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,387.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,400.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,410.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

