Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

