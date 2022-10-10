Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

