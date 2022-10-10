Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

BNL stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after buying an additional 1,071,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $8,142,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

