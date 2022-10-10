Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $16.34

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.