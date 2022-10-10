Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

AYLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

