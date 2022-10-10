Brokerages Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Target Price at $101.33

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

