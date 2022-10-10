Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) PT at $34.67

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

