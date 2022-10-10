Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at $162,705,973.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,124 shares of company stock worth $7,127,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,968 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

