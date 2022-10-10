Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $31.29

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

