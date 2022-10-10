Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT at $55.33

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Moncler Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

