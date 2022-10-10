Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $53.05

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.85.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.