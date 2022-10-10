Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $32.94

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 176,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

