Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $61.22 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 722,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 333,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

