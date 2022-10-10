Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 621,117 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $39,192,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

