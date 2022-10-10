BSCPAD Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One BSCPAD token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $68,597.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BSCPAD Token Profile

BSCPAD’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 tokens. BSCPAD’s official message board is bscpad.medium.com/binance-smart-chain-launch-pad-bscpad-24e3d77e6697. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @bscpad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BSCPAD is bscpad.com.

BSCPAD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSCPAD (BSCPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BSCPAD has a current supply of 175,600,000 with 79,211,621 in circulation. The last known price of BSCPAD is 0.12509231 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $78,119.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bscpad.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

