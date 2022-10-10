BT.Finance (BT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49,084.00

BT.Finance (BT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One BT.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BT.Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. BT.Finance has a market cap of $49,084.00 and approximately $64,464.00 worth of BT.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BT.Finance Token Profile

BT.Finance was first traded on December 1st, 2020. BT.Finance’s total supply is 250,279 tokens. The official message board for BT.Finance is btfinance.medium.com. BT.Finance’s official Twitter account is @btdotfinance. BT.Finance’s official website is bt.finance.

BT.Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BT.Finance (BT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. BT.Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BT.Finance is 0.19049662 USD and is up 35.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.finance/.”

