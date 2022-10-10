BunnyPark (BP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $166,952.00

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BunnyPark token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BunnyPark has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About BunnyPark

BunnyPark is a token. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 120,380,211 tokens. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BunnyPark is medium.com/@bunnyparkbsc. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com.

BunnyPark Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark (BP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark has a current supply of 120,380,210.669698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark is 0.01230636 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $621,798.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bunnypark.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BunnyPark using one of the exchanges listed above.

