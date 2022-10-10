BunnyPark Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.25 Million (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One BunnyPark token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About BunnyPark

BP is a token. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 120,380,211 tokens. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com. The official message board for BunnyPark is medium.com/@bunnyparkbsc.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark (BP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark has a current supply of 120,380,210.669698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark is 0.01230636 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $621,798.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bunnypark.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyPark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

