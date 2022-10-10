Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,886 ($22.79).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Stock Down 2.9 %

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,844 ($22.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,844.66. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,767.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.81.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

