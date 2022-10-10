Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) PT Lowered to €23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

