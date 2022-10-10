Busy DAO Price Hits $0.0039 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Busy DAO has a market cap of $350,175.90 and approximately $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,855,869 tokens. Busy DAO’s official message board is medium.com/busytechnology. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @busy_technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO (BUSY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Busy DAO has a current supply of 255,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Busy DAO is 0.0039733 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $96,443.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://busy.technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.