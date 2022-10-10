Butterfly Protocol One Day Volume Hits $33,546.00 (BFLY)

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Butterfly Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Butterfly Protocol has a total market cap of $409,731.84 and approximately $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol launched on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 98,412,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,878,851 tokens. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Butterfly Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bproto. The official website for Butterfly Protocol is www.butterflyprotocol.io.

Butterfly Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Butterfly Protocol has a current supply of 98,412,010 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Butterfly Protocol is 0.02150205 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $102.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.butterflyprotocol.io/.”

