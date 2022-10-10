Bzzone (BZZONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,261.00

Bzzone (BZZONE) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Bzzone token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bzzone has a market cap of $112,700.00 and $24,261.00 worth of Bzzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bzzone has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bzzone alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bzzone Token Profile

Bzzone was first traded on July 1st, 2021. Bzzone’s total supply is 1,127,001 tokens. Bzzone’s official website is pangolinswap.net. Bzzone’s official Twitter account is @bzzoneswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bzzone’s official message board is medium.com/@bzzone_official.

Bzzone Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bzzone (BZZONE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bzzone has a current supply of 1,127,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bzzone is 0.10000953 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://pangolinswap.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bzzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bzzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bzzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bzzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bzzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.