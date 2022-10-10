Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Steve Hollister Purchases 1,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

