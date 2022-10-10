CaliCoin (CALI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,478.00

CaliCoin (CALI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CaliCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaliCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. CaliCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CaliCoin Token Profile

CaliCoin was first traded on April 4th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for CaliCoin is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CaliCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin (CALI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CaliCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CaliCoin is 0.01167111 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $112,868.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://calicoin.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaliCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

