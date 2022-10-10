California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21. California Resources has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

