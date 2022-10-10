Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$37.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.92.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$24.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.07. The stock has a market cap of C$566.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$24.21 and a one year high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.