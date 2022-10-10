Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Trimmed by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,891,000 after buying an additional 1,340,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

