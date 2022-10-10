CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,281 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $205.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average of $231.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.