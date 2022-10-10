CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $53.72 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $272.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

