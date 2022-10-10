CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

