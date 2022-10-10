CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $34.23 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

