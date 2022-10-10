CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

