CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $28,500,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $16,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.68. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $334,805. 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

