CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

FOXA stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

