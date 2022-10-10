CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 706 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 706 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.75.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $262.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.05 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.74 and its 200 day moving average is $331.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

