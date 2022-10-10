Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 9,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,747,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.56 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

