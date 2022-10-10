Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,237,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.99 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

