Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 97,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

