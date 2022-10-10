Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Agenus accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.68 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $758.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

