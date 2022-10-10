Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Agenus accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of AGEN opened at $2.68 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $758.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Agenus Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.