Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 21,733 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.