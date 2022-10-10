Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

