Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.