carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

carsales.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $24.78 on Monday. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

