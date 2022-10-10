Castweet (CTT) One Day Volume Hits $633.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $26,536.47 and $633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet was first traded on August 15th, 2019. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @castweet_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. The Reddit community for Castweet is https://reddit.com/r/castweet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Castweet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet (CTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Castweet has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 1,793,952.00000001 in circulation. The last known price of Castweet is 0.0148037 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $634.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.castweet.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.