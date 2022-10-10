Catge coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $60,551.17 (CATGE)

Catge coin (CATGE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Catge coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Catge coin has a market capitalization of $60,551.17 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catge coin has traded down 86.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Catge coin Token Profile

Catge coin’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catge coin is catgecoin.com. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catge coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catge coin (CATGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Catge coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Catge coin is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catgecoin.com.”

