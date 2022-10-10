Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $162.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.29.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.3 %
BATS CBOE opened at $118.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.
Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
